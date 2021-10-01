WASHINGTON — During a virtual press conference Thursday, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is “critical” to West Virginia but expressed concern as it was being considered for passage by the House.
That’s because the proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, called the Build Back Better Act, is a “reckless … wish list” being tied to the infrastructure bill by the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party and could jeopardize its passage, she said.
Capito said she is hopeful they will “come to the table to reach some kind of a compromise.”
“I honestly think the bipartisan infrastructure bill would be an enormous win not just for the country … but to every single person in our state who uses a road and crosses a bridge, who needs the internet …” she said. “I think it is a choice between facing a dilapidated physical infrastructure system and grabbing the chance to modernize it.”
Capito said the bill is a way for all legislators to work together for the good of everybody.
“I think its a win-win,” she said as the House was tentatively set to vote on the bill Thursday evening. “I don’t think it’s’ going to make it, but stranger things have happened, I guess.”
On Thursday evening, Democratic leaders were trying to iron out a compromise to bring the party together and get the infrastructure bill passed
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., one of the holdouts on the $3.5 trillion bill on the Senate side, said he would support a much smaller version at $1.5 trillion, which angered the progressive House Democrats who threatened to sink the infrastructure bill.
The Build Back Better Act includes expanding the child tax credit and Medicare’s ability to cover vision, hearing and dental care, funding community college and universal pre-kindergarten initiatives, fighting climate change, and providing money for elder care and paid leave programs.
Democrats say the $3.5 trillion bill, which would be spread out over 10 years, would be paid for by tax increases primarily on corporations and the wealthy.
Capito also commented on the debt ceiling, which will be reached on Oct. 18 and require a decision to raise it.
But the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act would breech the debt ceiling, she said, and Republicans have made it clear they will not participate in this “wild spending spree.”
Capito also discussed the testimony this week from military leaders regarding the chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of U.S. Central Command, as well as others testified on how the withdrawal was done and the circumstances related to the advice they gave to Pres. Joe Biden
“Overwhelmingly, and disappointingly, we saw that the generals had given the President different advice than what the President eventually did,” she said, adding that they recommended the small force of about 2,500 U.S soldiers already there to be left in Afghanistan to keep an “intelligence foothold” related to monitoring any “seeds of terrorism” in the country.
Capito said Pres. Biden rejected that advice and also placed a “much tighter timeline” (on withdrawal) than what they advised.
“Honestly, I think it costs lives,” she said, referring to the 13 American soldiers killed in a terrorist attack during the chaotic withdrawal.
Capito said it shows that Biden “haphazardly” picked a date to get out.
“It wasn’t so much getting out, it is how you get out,” she said, adding the method chosen also left people behind and “left a lot of damage internationally” with allies who had helped in Afghanistan. “Hopefully, we can rebuild from that.”
Refugees pose another issue.
“I am concerned about what I perceive to be a rushed vetting and a very light vetting of the over 90,000 refugees that are here (or will come here) from Afghanistan,” she said. “We want to have those folks vetted. They are on our bases and getting medical assistance. We want to help them. They are refugees from a horrible situation in their own country. We want to welcome them into our country.”
But she wants to make sure they pose no risks regarding any ties to terrorists.
Capito said she supports spending additional dollars to handle the refugee situation “the way we should,” making sure the vetting is effective.
