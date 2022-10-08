BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State University has come a long way in the last three and a half years, and President Robin Capehart said Friday the focus remains on the value of a degree from BSU.
During his annual State of the University address, Capehart said a push for enrollment and retention in higher learning across the country has in recent years “diluted the significance of a college degree and did nothing more than create an astonishing $1.4 trillion in student debt…”
“Today, nearly 40 percent of college graduates are working in jobs that don’t actually require their qualifications and credentials,” he said. “Consequently, about 10 years ago, we began to see a serious questioning of the value of a college education.”
Capehart said that drive for more and more students “promoted policies that saturated colleges and universities with students whose economic fortunes may have been brighter outside higher education. Have you looked for a plumber or an electrician lately?”
The challenge is, he said, “to establish, maintain, improve and convey to students and families the value of a college degree from Bluefield State University.”
“And as we gather here today, we are here to tell you, ladies and gentlemen, there is no better institution of higher learning in West Virginia better positioned to deliver that message and provide such an education than Bluefield State University,” which “remains committed to offering both two- and four-year programs that will facilitate students directly from the classroom into high demand, high need, high wage jobs.”
Capehart said the road to success at BSU and to those jobs is the desire to learn, a rigorous curriculum and hard work.
“Now, that may not be attractive to some prospective students – and that’s fine,” he said. “There are plenty of other places for them to go. But for the student looking to maximize value, Bluefield State is an obvious choice.”
The journey to arrive at this point in the university’s history, or even survive, started in 2019 after years of decline in enrollment, funding issues and internal strife.
“It was three years ago next month that we – as a campus community – gathered together in this room to have a frank discussion regarding the future of our institution,” Capehart said at the student center where he delivered his address. “At that time, enrollment had been in a free fall; our financial condition was in a state of extreme distress; and, truly, there had been no vision, no idea or no identity to guide the future of the college. As such, many were justified in believing that on that day in November 2019, massive employment reductions or even closure was in the offering.”
Capehart, who took over as interim president in January 2019 then named president in September 2019, said the decision was made to go forward.
Part of that plan included embracing BSU as an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) and the rich history that comes with that designation.
“Despite being intentionally or unintentionally underfunded, HBCUs were under constant pressure to prove over and over again the value they could bring – not just to the African-American community – but to the country, as a whole,” he said.
Not only that, he added, “it can be reasonably concluded and not reduced to paranoia or mere coincidence that, under prior leadership in West Virginia, the actions of the state have followed a consistent pattern that demonstrate an underlying desire that Bluefield State simply go away.”
Capehart said the state had been opposed to bringing back on-campus housing after it ended in 1968 during the turbulent times and a bombing on campus, and did not recommend BSU retain its two-year programs (going to community colleges instead), and the “chronic and systematic underfunding of Bluefield State have all had a significant, negative impact on the institution.”
“But, perhaps more importantly, was the college’s drift away from an academic model rooted in its HBCU moorings … and towards the adoption of a bureaucratic model that favors process over purpose, rules over results, and compliance over accountability,” he said. “Most of you here today probably recognize this model. It’s exemplified by rules and regulations whose purpose has long been forgotten and long, tedious and, seemingly, endless meetings with lots of talk and lots of memos and lots of plans – and no action.”
Although consultation, collaboration and consensus building are important in making decisions, he added, “eventually, someone has to make a decision and, in the past, decisions were just not being made. As a result, we had a campus characterized by paralysis over problem-solving; self-interest and self-promotion over solutions; and atrophy over action.”
But over the past three years, decisions have been made on changing course spearheaded by Capehart, staff members and new members of the university’s Board of Governors.
Those decisions included an aggressive enrollment campaign, finally bringing back on-campus housing, expanding academic programs, obtaining university status, adding 12 new sports, including football for the first time in more than 40 years, as well as focusing an solid financial strategies and sound business practices.
“Over the past three-years, we’ve made decisions and Bluefield State has not only the highest increase in enrollment in the state, but is, in fact, the only institution with an increase in enrollment during that period of time,” Capehart said. “Included in this increase is record growth in our freshman classes, higher retention and significant increases in minority enrollment. Today, we’re not only the fastest growing college in the State, but one of the fastest growing HBCUs in country.”
The university has also focused on fundraising, going from being “nonexistent” in 2019 to nearly $2 million last year, an amount already exceeded this year.
Capehart said it’s about more than achieving benchmarks, though. It is having the foundation upon which success is built.
“And this begins with getting back to the fundamental values upon which all HBCUs were created: opportunity; compassion; strong and relevant academics; learning; and accountability,” he said.
Progress had also been achieved by “eliminating burdensome and Byzantine rules and regulations in order to move at the speed of business, not the speed of government. “
“We would also like to note that we’ve made mistakes and that we will continue to make mistakes.,” Capehart said. “Pilots will tell you that a plane never really flies in a straight line and that it’s constantly adjusting, but in the end, it will arrive at its destination – and until that time, the only thing that matters is the runway in front of you. So, we will continue to enjoy our achievements – and confront our challenges – always remembering as Winston Churchill once said: ‘Success is not final and failure is not fatal. It is only the courage to continue that counts.’ and that we shall.”
