BLUEFIELD — On Bluefield State University Day Friday, BSU Pres. Rob Capehart said in an address to the campus the historic day means “to step forward into a new and exciting future.”
But he also said the new status as a university celebrates the past as well, harkening back to the late 1890s when African-American students and their families were “just one generation removed from slavery; one generation removed from a time when – in most places – there was no access whatsoever to any type of formal education; and, perhaps, most oppressive, at a time when there was a general belief that spending money on ‘educating the Negro’ was a waste of public treasure in that they didn’t possess the potential to succeed.”
Bluefield State has since provided students the opportunity to overcome social, cultural and economic challenges, he said.
“The students of those days are to be admired and honored for their willingness to take on such difficult challenges,” he said. “They came from different types of communities, different types of families
with different degrees of academic readiness – but they all shared one thing – the desire to get an education – the desire to take advantage of the opportunity Bluefield State provided – the desire
to learn.”
Capehart said the university is moving beyond a recent trend in higher education to water down academic expectations, “relegating learning to a matter of happenstance” in an attempt to increase enrollment.
“Assuring that when our students walk across the stage and receive their diploma, that they’re not only competent in their field of study, but that they possess the cognitive skills, the social skills and the character to be good citizens and compete successfully in the economic marketplace, certainly will make their time at Bluefield State more of an investment than a four-year cost of admission,” he said.
Capehart said that in preparing for life as a university, “it is our intention to fully embrace our heritage as an institution that will focus on learning – of assuring that our students receive the highest quality of education – and that such a focus will extend to every hour of every class of every field of study offered by Bluefield State University.”
Attributes of an academic environment focused on learning are simple, he added.
They include students who want to learn; a rigorous curriculum; engaging instruction; effective and efficient support services; and accountability.
“We need to provide students, parents and employers with the assurance that we’re providing the most opportunity for the highest quality of education,” he said. “The Board of Governors started
down that road with implementation of the Academic Objectives policy that requires external verification that we are doing our job preparing our students for real-world success.”
Caphart said some of the past has included “wandering without direction … wandering more in response to what others are doing or what other wants instead of what we need to do.
“It’s time to head north – true north – the direction that leads to learning above all,” he said, asking if everyone is ready to accept the challenge.
“Do you want to embrace a return to the values that created the foundation for this university? Do you want to be a part of this historic change — from a good college to a great university?”
Capehart used a quote from former Pres. John F. Kennedy related to the challenge of sending men to the moon.
“We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win,” Kennedy said.
Capehart said the choice was made to become a university “focused not just on credentials, but on actual learning -not because it’s easy, but because it’s hard; because our goal of producing learned students will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win.”
The Bluefield City Board declared Friday Bluefield University Day to recognize the achievement, a process started when Capehart took over the reins of the college in 2019 and gaining the green light from the Higher Education Policy Commission recently.
A celebration was held at the university’s Medical Education Center Thursday evening, leading up to fireworks at midnight as the transition from college to university became official.
