Legislation that would give Bluefield State University the ability to offer new associate’s degree programs is dead for this year, and BSU President Robin Capehart said the problems in job training the bill would have fixed remain because of opposition from Charleston.
House Bill 602, which passed the Senate unanimously, failed to advance from the House Finance Committee, which means no votes will be taken in the House before the end of this year’s session on Saturday.
The university was active in offering many needed associate’s degree programs until about 20 years ago when legislation took away most of those programs in favor of them being offered in community colleges. After that move, BSU lost almost half its enrollment.
That would have changed if the bill had passed. It includes one paragraph that makes the change: “Due to the need to fulfill their historical mission as historically black colleges, Bluefield State University and West Virginia State University shall be authorized to offer associate’s degrees on their campus as were permitted prior to the establishment of the current system of higher education.”
Capehart said he and others have been working for four years to address the problem in offering programs to fill job needs in the health care field, which this bill would have accomplished.
“We need skilled workers in the health care field who can perform highly technical jobs that require a two-year associate’s degree,” he said, and those degrees are for the most part not offered in community colleges in the area.
“We have tried to address this problem for four years,” he said. “We know we had overwhelming support in the House and to have the bill just die is extremely disappointing.”
Capehart praised Gov. Jim Justice for tackling the nursing shortage problem, but other needed health care professionals are needed as well, and an attempt to address this was shot down by Charleston.
“It wasn’t the Governor (who shot it down),” Capehart said. “It was bureaucrats.”
Those bureaucrats in Charleston stepped in and opposed it, he said, although it had “overwhelming” support of legislators.
Capehart said Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer County, championed the bill and stepped down temporarily from his position as chair of the House Education Committee to speak in support of the bill, especially as a medical doctor who has familiarity with the shortage of health care workers who need an associate’s degree.
Capehart said that Ellington told committee members that if BSU can offer the programs, “let it offer them.”
The bill passed the Education Committee 18-3 and then was sent to the Finance Committee, which, Capehart said, was not even needed because the bill is revenue neutral, “zero” impact, and the vote from the Senate Finance Committee was waived because it was deemed unnecessary.
Capehart also thanked Mercer County Dels. Marty Gearheart and Doug Smith for their strong support.
The only reasons he heard about why there was opposition in Charleston included that giving BSU and WVSU the ability to offer the programs would “open the gates’ for other higher education institutions.
“This is confusing,” Capehart said. “Why would there would be opposition for regional colleges to offer two-year programs that community colleges don’t offer? I am confused as why Charleston sees this as a problem.”
Capehart said as a HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) school, it is “part of our mission to help provide various levels of degree programs.”
Another reason for opposition was that BSU should be required to go before the Community and Technical College Council (CTCC) for approval of any programs offered.
“They don’t have to go before us to get approval of their programs,” he said of community colleges. “But they want us to go through that process with the CTCC and ask permission?”
Capehart said the legislation also clearly says that BSU and WVSU cannot offer programs already being offered by local community colleges.
“It appears that what we have is bureaucracy that is more focused on maintaining the bureaucracy than they are on addressing the real problems in the health care field and providing opportunities for our students,” he said.
Capehart said he and others have been more than willing to work with anybody to address these problems.
“We are willing to work with Charleston if they have a better plan,” he said. “But I have not seen one proposal come out of Charleston on how to address this problem.”
But he is not giving up.
“We are going to continue to find ways to expand our ability to provide those health care programs that are not being offered by the other institutions,” he said. “We have been doing this for years and we are not going to stop.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
