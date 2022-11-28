By STAFF REPORTS
CNHI News W.Va.
CHARLESTON — November is a time where many West Virginians long for summerlike days while possibly fretting that winter is on its way but it also presents the opportune time for the West Virginia Division of Highways to cut back some of the overgrowth on the state’s roads.
It’s the process of canopy clearing where work crews cut branches and brush that overhang the Mountain State’s roadways. It’s a necessary measure designed to prolong the life of the state’s 36,000 miles of paved roads.
“Water is a highway’s worst enemy,” WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations Joe Pack said. “Anything we can do to keep water off our roadways or to help dry up that water will prolong the life of that road.”
The longer moisture stays atop pavement it degrades the asphalt, so maintenance crews cut away limbs and branches to allow sunlight to get to the roadways below.
Like cutting grass in the summer, milling and filling potholes or clearing ice and snow, canopy clearing is part of WVDOH’s primary maintenance program. Combined, core maintenance procedures prolong the life of pavement and keep roads safer.
By law, maintenance crews are only allowed to clear canopy between Nov. 15 and March 31. The restriction is in place to protect endangered bat populations, which don’t typically use trees during those months.
November is also snow removal and ice control season for WVDOH, so a worker may be in a snow plow one day and in a bucket truck the next.
Maintenance crews use bucket trucks, chainsaws, pole saws and chippers to clear away branches and limbs and grind them up. Bucket trucks can reach up to 40 feet, but maintenance crews have pole saws that are up to 175 feet long for reaching the highest branches.
In the past, the WVDOH was restricted to cutting a total of 140 acres of canopy a year, or 14 acres for each of the state’s 10 highway districts. That restriction was lifted this year, allowing districts to cut more trees in between the winter snows.
The WVDOH hopes to clear 500 acres of canopy statewide this season, or 50 acres for each of the state’s 10 highway districts. Specific locations for clearings were not released by the DOH.
