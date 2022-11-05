BLUEFIELD — Shopping and dining locally for the holidays has an added benefit this year.
The Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is launching the Visit Mercer County Candy Cane Trail.
Anyone wanting to participate could win a variety of gift cards, a gift basket and a weekend trip to a West Virginia state park.
Jamie Null, executive director of the CVB, said residents can obtain a “passport” to participate in the Candy Cane Trail by going online visitmercercounty.com/candy-cane-trail, sign up and receive a text or email with a link to a passport.
Locations to visit are included in the passport so residents just need to check in by showing the passport on their phone to partner businesses to redeem savings.
Participants can follow the trail of peppermints and candy canes throughout the county and take advantage of savings and prizes.
With every third check-in a passport holder is eligible for the prizes.
“We hope locals and visitors use this passport to shop, dine and visit our attractions and entertainment venues across the county,” Null said. “The passport is easy to use on your mobile device.”
The 40-day trail will start on Nov. 24 and run through Jan. 2.
Null said the CVB hopes to make it an annual tradition.
