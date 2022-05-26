BLUEFIELD — Candles were lit, prayers were offered and hymns were sung Wednesday evening for the lives lost when a gunman opened fire the previous day inside a Texas elementary school.
People attending the candlelight vigil at Christ Episcopal Church in Bluefield said prayers and sang for the 19 children and two teachers who were killed Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas by an 18-year-old gunman. A Border Patrol agent who was nearby rushed into the school when the shooting began shot and killed the gunman.
The community was invited to attend Wednesday night’s vigil.
“We will gather, pray, and sing familiar and comforting hymns, with candles lit for all of the victims,” the Rev. Lou Hays, interim rector of Christ Episcopal Church, said when the vigil was announced Wednesday afternoon. “We particularly welcome school teachers and administrators, police officers, firefighters, medical personnel and all first responders who live in fear that they might confront a similar tragedy.”
Prayers were offered and candles were lit for the victims, their families, the first responders who care for victims of violence, teachers and school personnel “who live in fear that they and their students might become victims.”
“Holy God, your beloved Son took children into his arms and blessed them,” Hays read. “Help us to entrust the children killed in the Texas school shootings and their two teachers to your never-failing loving kindness. We grieve the lost of all those precious human lives. Give your grace to those who grieve in Texas and beyond, that they may find comfort in your presence and be strengthened by your Spirit. Be with all those who mourn, and draw them together in your healing love; in the name of the one who suffered, died, and rose for us, Jesus our Savior. Amen.”
The parishioners attending the vigil were also asked to remember the 10 people who lost their lives May 14 during a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, NY.
Teachers and other educators came to the vigil.
“I don’t worry so much about the souls of the children who passed. I know they’re encased in God’s love and the arms of the angels,” said retired principal and teacher Janet Williams. “I am much more concerned about the people who are walking this Earth who are capable of doing things like that.”
Francine Saunders, who works at the Behavioral Health Pavilion of the Virginias, said that “mental illness is real.”
“How in the world they’re on the radar and how are they still allowing these folks who are having issues, you know, with their mental illness to get these assault rifles in their hands?” she said. “I understand going hunting with a shotgun is different, but assault weapons and when you’re going out and hunting down our children, and hunting down minorities and innocent people, they shouldn’t have these weapons in their hands.”
“Anyone who has grandchildren or children or relatives or people that they care about and they love, they should be concerned about this violence going on in our country right now,” Williams added.
“So go home and hug your children, go home and hug your grandchildren and your great-grandchildren, tell them you love them because you don’t know when it’s going to be the last time,” Saunders said.
Angie Sharp, who teaches at Montcalm High School and Montcalm Elementary School, said school is a place where students are supposed feel secure.
“As a teacher, you would think school is one place where students and teachers and faculty and everybody should be safe,” she said.
“We need to be concerned about the fate of our teachers and school personnel, too,” Williams stated.
