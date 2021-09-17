GRUNDY, Va. — The first of two Virginia gubernatorial debates was held at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy Thursday night, and the candidates aired their stark differences on the issues.
Democrat Terry McAuliffe, 64, who served as Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018, and Republican Glenn Youngkin, 54, a businessman and political newcomer, each blasted the other as extremist.
“What you will hear tonight is a series of lies and radical positions,” Youngkin said in summing up his opponent’s responses to questions posed by moderator Susan Page and other panel members. Both repeatedly said the other misrepresented their positions and past statements.
But their positions on a question about supporting Pres. Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for employees of companies with 100 or more workers were clear.
McAuliffe supports the mandate as well requiring healthcare workers and educators as well as eligible students be vaccinated.
Youngkin, who accused McAuliffe of switching positions on the mandate issue, said he urges everyone to get vaccinated but it should be an individual choice.
McAuliffe called Youngkin an “anti-vaxxer” and said his “extreme” position on the issue should disqualify him from being governor.
Early on in the debate, Page asked the candidates to follow the rules set by their own campaigns as they tried to talk over each other.
Another hot button topic was abortion rights.
Both candidates said they do not support the Texas abortion law that limits an abortion decision to the first six weeks of pregnancy and does not recognize exceptions of rape, incest or the danger to the life of the mother.
Youngkin said he would include those exceptions and accused McAuliffe of supporting abortions up until the time of delivery.
“My opponent wants to be the abortion governor,” he said, saying he has the most extreme position on abortion than any candidate in America.
But McAuliffe said he supports the current abortion law in Virginia, which allows the procedure through the second trimester.
“I will support your rights,” he said to women. “I believe a woman should make the decision about her own reproductive rights.”
McAuliffe also said he is “terrified” about the fate of Roe vs. Wade in light of the Supreme Court decision not to intervene in the Texas case.
On economic issues, both candidates said the other misrepresented their positions.
Youngkin said McAuliffe’s four years as governor was a failure economically and Virginians continue to leave the state.
But McAuliffe said his tenure saw a “booming economy” as well as the current administration of Gov. Ralph Northam.
“I left office with a surplus,” he said, pointing out that Virginia has for the past two years been named the top state in the country to do business in.
They also disagreed on green energy.
Youngkin said he would not sign the Clean Economy Act, which places the state on a path to a green energy future, saying it would increase the average electric bill by up to $1,000 more a year.
“I believe in using all energy sources,” he said, including renewables. but not at a pace that would jeopardize the electric grid that now relies on fossil fuels, adding that moving too fast will result in “blackouts.”
“Of course I would sign it,” McAuliffe said of the act, which has a target clean energy date of 2035.
The transition to green energy creates jobs, he said, including manufacturing jobs of components to needed products like wind turbines to the state, and that includes Southwest Virginia.
McAuliffe also fired back at Youngkin’s assertion that Richmond has done nothing for Southwest Virginia.
“Every rural county in Virginia saw economic growth when I was governor,” he said.
Each candidate also touted plans to put more money into education.
But McAuliffe said Youngkin’s proposed tax cuts would take money away from education, costing 43,000 teaching jobs in the state.
“Everything he just said is categorically false,” Youngkin said, saying state residents should “get your check book out because he is going to raise taxes for you.”
Former Pres. Donald Trump also came up during the debate.
McAuliffe called Youngkin a “Trump wannabe” and said the former president has endorsed his campaign.
“He is honored to have his endorsement,” McAuliffe said.
Both candidates said they are not concerned about any significant election fraud in Virginia and both said they will accept the result of the election.
In their final statements, Youngkin said he will work for better education, safe communities and create 400,000 new jobs and 10,000 new business startups.
He said McAuliffe “embraces radical groups and wants to defund police,” and he has “tired, old recycled positions.”
Youngkin said he is a business leader and knows how the get the job done.
McAuliffe promoted his experience in government and his ability to work in a bipartisan way.
He also said a bold plan is needed for dealing with the pandemic, which may be around for another 18 months.,
“We can’t go with a Trump wannabe who is too extreme,” he said.
McAuliffe worked on President Jimmy Carter’s campaign when he was 23 years old and later was co-chair of President Bill Clinton’s 1996 campaign as well as chairman of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.
Youngkin is former co-chief executive of The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm.
The hourlong debate was moderated by Page, the Washington bureau chief of USA Today. She was joined by panelists Bob Holsworth, a well-known Virginia political analyst, and Candace Burns, an anchor for CBS 6 News in Richmond.
One more debate is on the schedule on Sept. 28 in Northern Virginia.
Today is the first day of early voting in Virginia and the General Election is on Nov.2.
McAuliffe and his wife Dorothy have five children and live in Northern Virginia.
Youngkin and his wife Suzanne also live in Northern Virginia and have four children.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
