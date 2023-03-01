BLUEFIELD — Bluefield, Princeton and Tazewell County all have elections this year, with key positions on the ballots.
In Bluefield, two at-large board of directors seats are up for grabs.
They are now filled by Peter Taylor and Matt Knowles.
Anyone wanting to run for those seats can file starting March 16 with the window closing on April 4.
City Clerk Robert Luther said that a certificate of candidacy form may be obtained from his office and completed forms will be accepted at City Hall during regular business hours during the filing period.
Those forms can be picked up starting March 16.
The election is open to any registered voter and resident of the City of Bluefield who is at least 18 years old, a West Virginia citizen and not under conviction of felony, treason, or bribery in an election either state or federal law, until his or her sentence, including the period of incarceration, parole, or probation related thereto is complete, and not be subject to any legal disability, including court declared mental incompetency.
A filing fee of $120 must accompany the certificate of candidacy.
After the April 4 deadline to file, the city will publish a list of candidates.
Luther said city board elections are staggered and the seats for each of three districts on the five-member board will be on the ballot in two years.
Election day is set for June 6.
Princeton City Clerk Kenneth Clay said three positions on City Council are up: Mayor David Graham, James Hill and Dewey Russell.
Filing period for these positions are now open and closes on April 1, Clay said.
Each candidate’s filing must include a petition supporting the candidacy with at least 50 signatures of register voters.
Clay said those voters can sign only one petition.
All incumbents have already filed for reelection, he said.
Three more candidacy forms were requested and given out but they have not yet been turned in, he added.
These municipal elections are all non-partisan and the election day is June. 6.
Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls said this will be a busy election year for the county in preparation for the November general election.
“We have a whole slate of Constitutional Offices on the ballot,” he said, and that includes sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney, treasurer and circuit court clerk.
Three seats on the board of supervisors are also up for grabs. Incumbents are Charlie Stacy, Eastern District, Maggie Asbury, Northern District and Shanna Plater, Northwestern District.
All of these offices are partisan, Earls said, and the Republican Party will hold a “firehouse primary” probably in May to determine its slate of candidates to “make it official.”
That means the GOP will not need the scheduled June 20 primary.
March 7 is the deadline for either party to decide their method of a primary, he added, and candidates have until April 6 to declare their candidacy in the primary.
Democrats have not announced if they will hold their own primary or wait until the June 20 primary, which is needed only when more than one candidate is seeking the nomination for an office.
Earls said two state offices will also be on the ballot in November, a House of Delegates seat now held by Del. James W. “Will” Morefield and a State Senate seat now held by Sen. Travis Hackworth.
Both are Republicans.
Three seats on the non-partisan Tazewell County School Board will also be on the ballot.
Incumbents are Eric Robinson, Eastern District, David Woodard, Northern District, and Donna Whittington, Northwestern District.
