WELCH — Three candidates calling McDowell County home were on the primary election’s ballot Tuesday for the challenging post of county sheriff.
Candidates for sheriff included Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy on the Democratic ticket; Kenneth Hicks, 66, of Paynesville was on the Republican ticket; and Joseph Jones, 67, of Havaco, who ran on the Democratic ticket for sheriff.
Unofficial results posted Tuesday night by the McDowell County Clerk’s Office showed Muncy with 1,880 votes. Hicks had 425 votes and Jones received 530 votes.
Muncy and Hicks will face off in November for the office of sheriff.
Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy, 42, is a McDowell County native. He was raised in the City of War and attended Big Creek High School. After graduating, he joined the Army in 1997, was stationed at Fort Benning for infantry school and advanced training, and served for three years and 17 weeks. He started his law enforcement career in McDowell County after leaving the military.
Muncy was an officer at the McDowell County Correctional Center and, at the same time, a member of the War Police Department. He was with the War Police Department until 2003, then joined the United States Capitol Police in Washington, D.C.
“I stayed there until 2009,” he said. “Then I came back to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and started my family. My son was born in 2010. I got married in 2009, the year I came back. I wanted to start a family and raise my family in McDowell County. I didn’t want to do that in Washington, D.C.”
When asked why he felt he was qualified to be the county’s sheriff, Muncy listed his training and experience. He graduated from the West Virginia State Corrections Academy, the State Police Academy, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. I’ve been in law enforcement for 20 years and I’ve worked in this department since 2009 and wish to continue to do so,” he said. “I’ve been chief deputy since 2018.”
Muncy stated that he also has certifications in corrections, an instructor of firearms, active shooter training, use of tasers, special impact munitions, chemical munitions, distraction devices and SWAT operations. He described his plans if he is elected sheriff.
“I want to combat our growing methamphetamine and heroin problem. I want to work with the county commission to devise a 24-hour coverage plan for our county, and I want to continue advancing the department with the latest 21-Century technology,” Muncy stated during his campaign. “When I first came back to the county, the sheriff’s office lacked a modern reporting system. It used ink fingerprints, used a typewriter, there were no in-car cages, no modern radios. We have now updated our department with all those things. New pistols, rifles, shotguns, nonlethal technologies including tasers and impact chemical munitions and have currently ordered body cameras for all deputies.”
Kenneth Hicks is also a lifelong resident of McDowell County. He is a retired coal miner with Consolidated Coal, and he holds certification cards to teach surface and underground mining classes as well as mine foreman education.
Hicks said during the campaign taht he was a police officer with the Iaeger Police Department in 1977, and later a deputy with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office from about 1978 to 1979. He is also a veteran who served in the Army from 1971 to 1972.
His work with teaching future miners was a reason why he wanted to run for county sheriff.
“So that’s the reason I’m running for sheriff, because I think I can help our children who want to stay in McDowell County,” Hicks stated. “I’d rather for us to build our population back up, and also look after our younger generation plus our older generation.”
When Hicks was asked why he felt that he was qualified to be sheriff, he cited his background in law enforcement.
“Well, I have a police background and I’m very well educated in that field,” he said, adding that he had kept up with the changes in law enforcement since the time he was a police officer and a deputy. He described what he wanted to do if he is elected sheriff.
Joseph Jones is a McDowell County native who was born and raised in Superior before moving to Havaco. After graduating from Welch High School, he went to work in the coal industry.
“I started out as a general laborer and then to shuttle car operator, roof bolter and then a foreman,” Jones recalled during his campaign. “I worked for the mines for 13 years, and then I was a police officer in Welch for approximately four years. That was from 1980 to 1984. And when I left there I drove a tractor-trailer across country, and I did that for 17 years.”
Jones said he retired from tractor-trailer driving after a fall left him on disability. While he was on disability, he
“I went up to the check the top over, and that’s all I remember,” he stated. “I was on disability for I guess about 18 years. And while I was on disability, I volunteered for McDowell County Schools.
“Well, I did anything that they wanted in the grade schools, read books to them, just helped out and stuff like that,” he said. Then I went to Mount View High School and walked the hallways, talked to kids, walked the stairs and kept them out of trouble. I did that approximately 10 or 12 years, and was on the parent advisory committee and helped any way I could.”
Addressing the county’s drug problem would be a priority, Jones stated.
