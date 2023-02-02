PRINCETON — The filing period is now open for candidates for the at-large seats on the Princeton City Council.
Princeton City Clerk Ken Clay, the city’s election official, said the three seats currently held by Mayor David Graham, Councilman Dewey Russell and Councilman James Hill will be up for election on Tuesday, June 6.
The candidate filing period opened on Wednesday.
Clay said that candidates must be at least 18 years old and, be residents of the city for one year by July 1.
Electors who sign candidates petitions must also meet those qualifications. An elector can only sign one candidate’s petition.
Petitions must have the signatures of at least 50 voters with more recommended in case some signatures are disqualified. They can be picked up at the city clerk’s office in the municipal building at 800 Bee Street from Feb 1 to April 1 and must be returned with the required number of signatures by the end of the business day of April 1 with the recommendation to get them in earlier.
Princeton residents who are not registered to vote can register at the voter registration office at the Mercer County Courthouse by May 15. Anyone who voted a provisional ballot in the 2021 city election should also check with the voter registration office by May 15 to ensure that any problems have been resolved.
If a voter is going to be absent on June 6, they can get an absentee ballot application from the city clerk’s office. Early voting will be held at the municipal building during regular business hours from May 24 to June 3 including Saturday voting on May 27 and June 3.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
