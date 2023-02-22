If Gov. Jim Justice signs Senate Bill 10, many higher education students may be carrying firearms on campus in the fall.
The House of Delegates passed the Campus Self-Defense Act by a vote of 84-13 Tuesday, completing the legislative process and sending the bill to the Governor’s desk to sign.
Members of the Senate had already passed it by a 29-4 vote.
The act, often called the “campus carry act,” authorizes the carrying of concealed pistols and revolvers on grounds of colleges and universities by a person who holds a current conceal carry license.
Two amendments were offered in the House and rejected. The first amendment would have allowed institutions to establish residence halls where weapons were prohibited to allow students who want to live in a gun-free environment to do so. The second amendment would have removed the provisional conceal carry part of the code from the bill to prevent 18- to 21-year-old individuals from carrying on campus.
Although the bill was opposed by many university presidents, including Concord University Pres. Kendra Boggess, legislators saw it differently.
Boggess joined the presidents of West Virginia State and Shepherd to send a letter to lawmakers urging them to take another look before they leap.
Although they “strongly support the Second Amendment,” the presidents said they have “serious reservations” about safety as well as “financial burdens” related to campus storage and other stipulations.
They also expressed concern about mental health issues being seen in higher education after the pandemic, as well as the possibility of increased suicides.
“Introducing firearms into this already challenging environment could have unintended consequences,” the letter said.
The expense part of the bill will include either providing a secure location for the storage of a pistol or revolver in at least one of the institution’s on-campus residence halls or make available an appropriate safe that may be installed in a resident’s room in any of the institution’s on-campus residence halls.
Enforcing the restrictions included in the bill will also be an added burden.
Those restrictions include forbidding a weapon be carried at organized event in a stadium or area with a capacity of more than 1,000 people; at a daycare facility located on the property of the state institution of higher education; in the secure area of any building used by a law-enforcement agency on the property of the state institution for higher education; or in an area of the property of the state institution of higher education that has adequate security measures in place to ensure that pistols or revolvers are not carried by the public into the area.
Students would also not be allowed to carry a weapon in “sole occupancy office,” like an instructor’s office or in residence halls except common areas such as lounges, dining areas and study areas.
Del. Doug Smith, R-Mercer County, said before he voted for the bill that he understands the concerns, but he is convinced students should have that right and everyone will adjust.
“When West Virginia passed the law to allow constitutional carry (without a permit), opponents warned that there would be more violence to the extent West Virginia would be the Wild West,” Smith said. “That did not happen and I believe we will work through the challenges…”
