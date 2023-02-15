The House Judiciary Committee is holding a public hearing today on the controversial Campus Self-Defense Act, which would allow those licensed to carry concealed firearms to do so in most areas of colleges and universities in the state.
Senate Bill 10 passed the Senate on a 29-4 vote and sent to the House, where members of the Judiciary Committee are now deciding whether to advance it to a floor vote.
The public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. in the Chamber and public sign-ins to speak start at 8:30 a.m.
Opposition surfaced early in the process.
Concord University President Kendra Boggess joined the presidents of West Virginia State and Shepherd to send a letter to lawmakers urging them to take another look before they leap.
Although they “strongly support the Second Amendment,” the presidents said they have “serious reservations” about safety as well as “financial burdens” related to campus storage and other stipulations.
They also expressed concern about mental health issues being seen in higher education after after the pandemic, as well as the possibility of increased suicides.
“Introducing firearms into this already challenging environment could have unintended consequences,” the letter said.
Both WVU and Marshall expressed concern about the legislation as well.
According to the bill, only those with a conceal/carry license could carry “a concealed deadly weapon on the property of a public institution of higher education.”
West Virginia does not require a concealed/carry license in general, but obtaining the license is required in this bill.
The bill also includes many restrictions, including forbidding a weapon to be carried at organized events in a stadium or area with a capacity of more than 1,000 people; at a daycare facility located on the property of a state institution of higher education; in the secure area of any building used by a law-enforcement agency on the property of the state institution for higher education; or in an area of the property of the state institution of higher education that has adequate security measures in place to ensure that pistols or revolvers are not carried by the public into the area.
Students would also not be allowed to carry a weapon in “sole occupancy office,” like an instructor’s office, or in residence halls except common areas such as lounges, dining areas and study areas.
College and universities must also provide either a secure location for the storage of a pistol or revolver in at least one of the institution’s on-campus residence halls or make available an appropriate safe that may be installed in a resident’s room in any of the institution’s on-campus residence halls.
Del. Doug Smith, R-Mercer County and sponsor of a companion bill on the House side, aid he understands the concerns, but will support the bill.
“I fully support SB 10 and I am a co-sponsor on the House companion bill HB2633 (Relating to the Campus Self Defense Act),” he said recently. “I know that a number of the higher education organizations have come out against the passage of this bill for various reasons which include concerns with safety and funding of the implementation and that allowing Campus Carry is a change in the way they operate. I understand some people fear change because it means that outcomes are unknown.”
But Smith used a previous change in state gun rights as a bellwether related to concern.
“When West Virginia passed the law to allow constitutional carry (without a permit), opponents warned that there would be more violence to the extent West Virginia would be the Wild West,” Smith said. “That did not happen and I believe we will work through the challenges of making Campus Carry the law.”
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County and House Majority Whip, said he has not yet read the Senate version of the bill but will “generally” support it.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
