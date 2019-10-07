PRINCETON — No injuries were reported Monday after the driver of a pick-up truck hauling a camper lost control and ended up in the median of Interstate 77, near Princeton.
The accident was reported a quarter mile south of Exit 9. The camper overturned in the median. The pick-up truck stayed upright.
The driver of the pick-up lost control of the vehicle and ended up in the median, according to Deputy D. Calloway of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
Calloway said the driver of the pick-up truck was wearing a seatbelt. No injuries were reported.
The crash was reported at approximately 4:15 p.m. Traffic on the interstate was stalled for a period of time.
