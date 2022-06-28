CAMP CREEK — Personnel at a state park and forest in Mercer County had no knowledge Monday about a festival being promoted for the park.
A Facebook post advertised an event called Summer Fest at Camp Creek State Park & Forest for late July and late August. While the advertisement gave the park’s address, it came with a telephone number with a Texas area code.
There was no answer when the number was tried by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Assistant Superintendent Thomas Asbury at Camp Creek said Monday that the park did not know about an event called Summer Fest being scheduled for July and August.
A post from the Camp Creek Park & Forest Foundation, a nonprofit group, advised the public not to pay for vendors spaces at this event.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.