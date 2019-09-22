CAMP CREEK — To welcome the nearing fall season, visitors enjoyed the annual Fall Festival at Camp Creek State Park, on Saturday.
“This highlights our nature, crafts and culture,” Park Superintendent Frank Ratcliffe, said of the festival.
As the leaves are beginning to change in the area, guests started the harvest season, which officially begins on September 23, with regional cultural activities. These activities included apple butter making, cornmeal making and a pig roast.
“We always plan our specific events, such as our Lumberjack competition and the fall festival, in times we need the extra visitors,” Ratcliffe said. With hundreds turning out for the festival, the park’s numbers certainly boosted.
According to Ratcliffe, the park sees a drop in visitation during this time of the year. As students are going back to school, the number of campers drops. To solve this, the camp plans their annual events in these times.
At the event live musical performances entertained the crowd as well as taught the area’s history. To show the evolution in cultural music, musicians performed traditional music from Irish to bluegrass.
At the festival, Arianna Cline, Miss Mountain State Junior Princess, enjoyed the community festival as she drew the winning 50/50 ticket. The 2019 festival is the first festival that she and her family have attended.
“Festivals like this are important to get the community together in general and to take a break to enjoy our backyard,” Wes Cline, said.
As for their favorite part of their first festival, Wes and wife Andrea said the food was the highlight of their time. Arianna said, “Going on stage,” was her favorite part.
