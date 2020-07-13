CAMP CREEK — A new cabin featuring rustic accommodations and a primitive, off-the-grid experience was dedicated at Camp Creek State Park and Forest last week and is now open for reservations, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced Friday.
The new addition, called the Ranger Outpost Cabin, is the first cabin of its type to be offered at Camp Creek, which is known for its variety of camping accommodations.
“We’re excited to get this cabin open and offer something unique to folks looking for a secluded place to enjoy an adventure in the mountains,” said Stephen McDaniel, director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, which oversees the state parks system. “I want to thank everyone at the park and the good folks at the Camp Creek Foundation for their hard work on this project. We look forward to seeing the impact this cabin is going to have on tourism in Mercer County and the surrounding area.”
Like the park’s Pack It In, Pack It Out campground, the Ranger Outpost Cabin is located on the forest side of Camp Creek and provides a rustic experience away from modern facilities. The cabin is accessed by hiking more than three miles up the mountain.
“This cabin is really special and perfect for people who want to escape to the mountains and experience what cabin life was like a century ago,” Camp Creek Superintendent Frank Ratcliffe said. “We’re already getting reservations and expect this cabin to be popular because when you get up on that mountain, breathe in the fresh air and hear nothing but silence, you won’t want to leave.”
The Ranger Outpost Cabin can be reserved by calling the West Virginia State Parks call center at 1-833-WVPARKS.
Before making a reservation, guests should note that the Ranger Outpost Cabin does not have electric, running water or a kitchen. The cabin features a studio-style interior with four bunk-style beds and a loft with a twin bed. Mattress pads are provided, though guests are encouraged to pack their own bedding, lights, water and other items needed for an overnight stay, park officials said. There is a cooking grate, fire ring, picnic table and toilet located outside.
Visitors seeking to reach the new cabin cannot simply drive to it.
Getting to the cabin requires hiking 3.3 miles. After checking in with the park, guests will hike up the Farley Ridge Trail for 3 miles, gaining elevation over three switchbacks before turning right on to the Almost Heaven trail for an additional 3/10 miles to the cabin, park officials said. Guests who make a reservation will be contacted with directions on where they can park their car during a stay.
