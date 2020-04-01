CAMP CREEK — In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Lumberjack Competition and Ramp Festival usually held in April at Camp Creek State Park have been cancelled this year.
The Ramp Festival was initially planned to go on and set for April 18, but Gov. Jim Justice’s order to close all state park campgrounds and lodging led the sponsors of the festival, the Camp Creek State Park Foundation, to cancel that event as well.
In fact, Pam Buchanan, with the foundation, said pre-orders had already been taken for the drive-up curbside ramp dinners, but everyone is being called to say it’s cancelled.
“Everything changes day by day,” she said of the response to the virus.
Although state parks remain open for hiking, fishing and walking, all campgrounds, lodging and other facilities have now been closed.
Justice had already closed state park lodges, including the one at Pipestem State Park, but after the danger of people from other states seeking “safe haven” here and possibly bringing in the virus aroused public concern, he announced the other closures Monday and advised anyone who has come from out of state to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Parks will remain open, though, for daily use, but with social distancing.
Buchanan said Camp Creek was a popular destination last weekend, with visitors fishing and hiking.
The foundation, which raises money for improvements at the park, is continuing to build a rustic cabin on top of nearby mountain.
“It should be ready for rental by July,” she said, assuming the social distancing and stay home orders have been rescinded by then.
Buchanan also said the parks in the state that were scheduled to open April 15 now have a target opening date of May 1.
The lumberjack competition and Ramp Festival have become popular attractions, bringing in lumberjacks from all over the country who compete in various events, from sawing logs to throwing axes, and drawing ramp lovers from all around the area.
Both events are held on the same day.
“They were disappointed,:” she said of the people who had already placed orders for ramp dinners.
Ramps are plants that spring up in this area in the mountains from early April to early May.
The plants are a cross between onions and garlic and can be used in many dishes.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.