PRINCETON — United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced Wednesday that a California man was sentenced in federal court on his conviction for being a felon in possession of firearms.
Tiero Wash, 23, was sentenced to 52 months in federal prison, according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Mercer County Home Confinement Office, and the Bluefield City Police Department.
Stuart said it was previously established at the plea hearing that Wash illegally possessed firearms on two separate dates while on home confinement in Mercer County on unrelated state charges.
On December 5, 2017, Mercer County Home Confinement Officers and Bluefield City Police Officers searched Wash’s residence as a condition of his home confinement. During the search, Stuart said the officers located three different firearms. On January 1, 2018, officers again searched Wash’s residence as a condition of his home confinement. During the second search, Stuart said the officers located another firearm. Wash was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because he was previously convicted of the felony offense of Transporting Marijuana in the Superior Court of California, County of Sacramento in 2017.
Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecution. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence.
