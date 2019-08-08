BLUEFIELD — A man, originally from California, was sentenced in federal court after officers found several different firearms in his Bluefield residence, in 2017.
Officers searched Tiero Wash’s, 23, home due to him being on home confinement at the time, according to a release from the United States Attorney Michael B. Stuart. During the first search, on December 5, 2017, Bluefield City Police Officers located three different firearms inside his home. During a second home search, on January 1, 2018, officers located another firearm.
Wash was on home confinement due to unrelated charges by the state of West Virginia. At this time Wash was prohibited from owning any firearms under federal law due to his convicted felonies of transporting Marijuana in the Superior Court of California, effective in 2017.
Wash was sentenced to 52 months in federal prison and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess. The sentence was imposed by Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber, according to the release.
In the release, Stuart praised the work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives 9ATF), the Mercer County Home Confinement Office, and the Bluefield City Police Department.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.