BLUEFIELD — The second annual Cajun Crawl is still a go despite the pandemic.
Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, the event will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, in the outfield of Bowen Field in Bluefield, Va.
Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said that when the Chamber heard there was not going to be a baseball season, they reached out to the Bluefield Baseball Club to see if the event could be held at the field.
He continued to say that Bowen Field provides “a secure entrance that we can monitor how people come in, with social distancing,” and “set up in the outfield of the baseball field so we can have separation between all the tables so we are naturally social distancing.”
Tables will be 10 feet or more apart. This distance between tables will allow guests to move around their table.
The event will be structured similarly to an outdoor dining experience at a restaurant.
With this structure, the event will have a process to ensure the safety and proper social distancing for guests and staff working the event from checking-in and getting your ticket, to getting your food and beverages, and then walking to your designated table.
Guests will be required to wear a mask until they are in and seated at their table. In addition, temperatures may be taken at the gate before entry into the event.
Restrooms and sanitation stations will be available to guests throughout the event.
Disibbio says through careful planning, conversations, and research on federal and Virginia guidelines, the event is meeting all the COVID-19 guideline requirements.
Despite the limitations and restrictions that are in place because of the coronavirus, those who attend the Cajun Crawl will experience an authentic low country crawfish and shrimp boil, music that reflects the spirit of New Orleans and Louisiana and socializing opportunities.
Disibbio characterizes events like the Cajun Crawl as two-fold, “it provides networking options for businesses to participate and also provides quality of life entertainment for the citizens and people who are looking to relocate to this area either personally or professionally.”
A member of the Louisiana Crawfish Association will be “bringing and preparing the crawfish and seafood for the evening.” The meal will also include other traditional low country boil elements.
For those, who would like to attend the event, but cannot or do not want shellfish, the Princeton Pita Pit will be at the event providing alternate food options.
The evening’s entertainment will be provided by the Zydeco Kings. This is the band’s second year playing at the Cajun Crawl.
The band’s Facebook story describes their music as “a mixture of old school rhythm and blues-infused with the spirit of New Orleans, steeped in gumbo boogie woogie, a dash [of] Caribbean soul, rollicking piano, accordion, guitar, saxophone, bass, drums, and, of course, some rubboard.”
Sponsors for Cajun Crawl 2020 include Swope Construction Co., Concord University, Summit Community Bank, Bluefield College, Gearheart for West Virginia, Roger Topping, STAR 95 and City National Bank.
A limited number of tickets are available for this event because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Two categories of tickets are available, General Admission and VIP. General admission tickets can be reserved for a specific time slot — 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. VIP tickets are good for the entire time of the event — 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets range from $35 to $85. For more details of what is included in the ticket prices, you can visit the Cajun Crawl 2020 Facebook event or the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias Facebook page. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
For any questions or ticket reservation issues, call 304-327-7184.
Heather Hamilton is a freelance reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact her at hmhjournalism91@gmail.com
