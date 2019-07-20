BRAMWELL — Baskets of spicy Cajun boil with shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn on the cob served with live music and fellowship turned the Bramwell Train Depot into an outdoor cafe Friday for the new Cajun Crawl.
Guests lined up for Cajun boil while others who wanted something other than seafood visited a Pita Pit booth for steak or chicken pitas. Diners filled the tables set out outside the downtown train depot while the Zydeco Kings, an Ohio band, performed their brand of music. It was the Chamber of the Two Virginias’ party of the summer, a networking event for chamber member and the community, Director of Events Lindsay Strader said.
Strader took a break for the serving line and stepped inside the depot to cool off.
“This used to be the Shrimpfest,” she said. “So this is our new spin on the Shrimpfest. The committee decided it was time to change things up, so we still have shrimp; but now we have shrimp boil and we have the Pita Pit because a lot of people don’t like sea food, so it’s an option for them.”
Strader said the response to the new event was good. The chamber had 450 Cajun Crawl tickets and they sold out.
Guests mingled as they sampled food and cold drinks while the music played.
“It’s great,” Mark Stowers of Bluefield, Va. said. “We should do this once every two months. It’s just a great community get together when you do something like this.”
Paul Dorsey of Bluefield was sitting nearby with some family and friends. The hot weather seemed appropriate for the event.
“I think they’ve got a good thing going here,” Dorsey stated as he looked around. “I know it’s their first time, and they’ve got it figured out. They’ve got the best beer here, and the food is great.”
Other people liked the outdoor cafe setting.
“Love it,” Patti Morum of Ghent said. “Fantastic. The food’s great and I love the atmosphere.”
Llynium Entertainment handled the chamber’s sound system, and a wooden black bear donated by Mason Dixon Boys, who carved it during the last Summerfest, was auctioned off, Strader said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
