MATAOAKA — A police car, a backhoe, office furniture and even a railroad caboose will be among the merchandise available this summer when a disincorporated town’s assets go on the auction block.
In May 2018, the Town of Matoaka’s residents voted to disincorporate their small municipality after more than a century of existence when tax revenues were not enough to keep it going. There are now plans to sell the town’s remaining assets.
“They’ve got a pretty nice police car that a lot of police departments are interested in,” County Commissioner Bill Archer said Wednesday.
One of the biggest items heading for the auction block is a former Norfolk Southern caboose. On the internet, cabooses – in some cases dubbed the next thing in tiny houses – are selling for $3,200 to $12,000.
Auctioneer Eddie Pauley of Regency Real Estate and Auction Company in Bluefield, Va, who will be presiding over the Aug. 24 auction at Matoaka Town Hall, said he has never auctioned off a caboose; in fact, auctioning off a town’s assets will be a new experience.
“No, sir. I’ve been doing it for 37 years,” Pauley replied when asked if he had ever sold a town’s property during his career. “I’ve sold a police car, but this one had the radio and everything’s ready to go. I’ve never auctioned off a caboose in 37 years, but there’s a first time for everything. Some people say they would like for it to be left in the town, but it’s part of the assets.”
The town hall and police department are being auctioned along with a public address system, chairs, desks, a backhoe, a dump truck, a snow blade and other items, Pauley said.
“I think it’s highly unusual and this whole process has been highly unusual,” Archer said of the upcoming auction. “That’s part of progress.”
Money raised by the auction will be used to help pay off the town’s creditors, Archer stated.
Mayor Marsha Howell could not be contacted Wednesday.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
