PIPESTEM — The heroic actions of a bystander helped to save lives following a fiery crash near Pipestem, police said Monday.
At approximately 11:20 a.m. Monday morning, the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, and emergency officials, responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 20 in the Pipestem Creek area of Summers County, Summers County Sheriff J.L. Faris said in a statement Monday.
Upon arriving on scene, it was determined that both of the drivers were removed from the vehicle by a nearby resident, Faris said in a Facebook posting. He identified the resident who helped to remove the individuals from the vehicle as William Rose.
“This action definitely saved the life of one of the drivers,” Faris said. “The fire was extinguished by the Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department before the fire could spread to the nearby structures. Both occupants were transported with non-life threatening injuries.”
The cause accident is still under investigation at this time, the statement said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.