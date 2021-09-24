By CHARLES BOOTHE Bluefield Daily Telegraph BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College continues its international initiatives program involving student and faculty exchanges. The college has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Ionian University, Corfu, Greece to promote student and faculty exchanges, collaborative faculty research, and information exchanges. Dr. Ted Lewis, BSC Provost, recently signed the MOU during a Google Meet signing ceremony that included Ionian University President Professor Dr. Andreas Floros; Dr. Paschalis Nicolaou, Responsible for Era Places; Dean of Humanities Dr. Athanasios Efstathiou; and Dr. Sotiris Livas, President of Department of Foreign Languages, Translation and Interpretation. Also present were Dr. Sudhakar R. Jamkhandi, BSC's director of the Office of International Initiatives (OII), BSC School of STEM Dean Dr. Jan Czarnecki; BSC School of Education, Humanities, and Social Sciences Dean Dr. Tamara Ferguson, and BSC W. Paul Cole, Jr. School of Business Dean Professor Karen Grogan. Long-time Bluefield area resident Virginia Chryssikos, whose family traces its origins to Greece, also attended the MOU signing. “Best wishes to both faculties of BSC & IU for a most successful partnership, and kudos to Dr. Jamkhandi and Dr. Nicholaou for their planning and collaboration prior to the signing of the MOU,” she said. Part of the college’s mission is to prepare “students for diverse professions…informed citizenship, community involvement, and public service in an ever-changing global society” and fulfill its vision by “embracing the diversity that shapes our world” through the Office of International Initiatives. According to website information, the OII: • Provides academic advising and guidance to international students relating to academic matters. • Incorporates international and intercultural perspectives into the College’s curriculum through presentations by visiting international scholars. • Broadens the scope of the College’s curriculum with study abroad exchanges, faculty-led study abroad, and non-BSC study abroad programs with the College’s international institutional partners and Knowledge Exchange Institute. • Facilitates research collaboration and faculty exchanges with the College’s international institutional partners. • Exposes Study Abroad Points of Contact in the College’s Schools to best practices in Study Abroad. • Oversees the College’s J-1 Exchange Scholars program. During his recent State of the College address, BSC President Robin Capehart said the college this year has students from 15 different countries. Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.