It is being called the “Great Resignation.” Millions of workers are quitting their jobs or leaving the workforce entirely amid the tightest labor market in decades.
A record 4.5 million Americans quit or changed jobs in March, according to the latest employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Nationwide, there were at least 11.5 million job openings in March — the highest number ever recorded by the agency. The tightening labor market comes as businesses are struggling to fill open positions, with a record 1.9 jobs open for every unemployed worker.
Business leaders say the reasons behind the worker shortage is complicated, but has long-term implications in hard-hit industries like health care and early education.
Many suggest the dynamic is more of a churn in the labor force as the pool of available workers look for advancement and higher-paying jobs.
“There’s such a high demand for workers that there are tremendous opportunities out there,” said Chris Geehern, executive vice president of Associated Industries of Massachusetts, a pro-business group. “Companies are realizing that they can’t just put up an ad for a job and get dozens of applications from highly skilled workers.”
Many factors are at play.
One explanation for the labor shortage is that many baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, decided to retire during the pandemic and may never return to the workforce.
“The retirement curve has definitely gone up since the pandemic,” Geehern said. “Some of those folks might eventually come back to labor force, but we don’t know.”
Massachusetts is also heavily dependent on foreign workers, whose numbers dwindled amid global restrictions on travel. The number of foreign students declined by more than 34,000 between 2019 and 2020, according to state data, and there has also been a substantial decline in J1 and H1B visas for foreign workers.
Another reason behind the shortage is that there are less working-age people available to fill jobs in the wake of the pandemic’s deadly path.
To date, Massachusetts has reported more than 19,200 deaths related to COVID-19. and in 2021 the number of deaths outpaced births for the first time in recorded history, according to the state’s statistics. Experts say that means there are less working-age people in the market for a job.
Still, while some workers are permanently leaving the labor force, others are moving around between positions to get better pay, benefits and other hiring perks.
For employers, the hiring crunch means having to provide more incentives such as signing bonuses and competitive pay to attract new candidates.
“There is no questions that employers need folks,” Geehern said. “Everybody’s dying trying to find employees right now.”
Joe Bevilacqua, president of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, said adding to the uncertainty in the labor market are lingering concerns about the pandemic.
“There’s been a change in attitude among many workers that they want to work remotely if they can, as opposed to working in an office building,” he said. “People are still concerned about going back into high-rise office buildings.”
He said some employers are looking at hybrid systems where workers split their time between working from home and the office to accommodate health concerns.
Re-training also is a priority.
The issue of the changing labor force was highlighted in a recent report released by the Legislature’s Future of Work Commission that delved into the myriad ways the public health crisis has upended how people work and commute.
The authors said changes in workplaces in coming years are projected to displace up to 400,000 employees in Massachusetts, who will need to be re-trained for careers in emerging high-technology sectors. Those efforts will require a massive collaboration between the state and private sectors, according to the report.
It makes recommendations on what the state government needs to do to help position workers across a broad spectrum of industries for the jobs of the future.
Gov. Charlie Baker released a “Future of Work” report in July that drew similar conclusions. It highlighted how the traditional economic centers of gravity are moving away from cities and the need to re-train hundreds of thousands of workers to fill jobs in growth industries such as health care and biotechnology.
Baker says the state is “well-positioned” to recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic, but needs to “turbo charge” job training by providing more money to programs that match dislocated workers with high-demand occupations.
