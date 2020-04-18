PRINCETON — State troopers are often threatened by diseases like hepatitis when they deal with the public, but the danger is even greater during the coronavirus pandemic. To help troopers counter this risk, local businesses and individuals are stepping up and providing what’s needed to help keep them safe.
Lowe’s in Princeton recently sent a load of cleaning supplies and disinfectant to the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment. The store even contributed an alternative to bleach since one of the detachment’s secretaries is allergic to it.
“They sent us a pallet full of stuff and it’s greatly appreciated,” Sgt. A.P. Christian said. “Social distancing is not an option for us. We still have to be with the public every day and be hands on every day. When you arrest somebody, 6-feet apart really doesn’t work.”
Christian said members of the public often step up to see if the detachment could use some help. And these people offering a helping hand don’t ask for recognition.
“We get calls from the community all the time asking if we need something,” he stated. “We have some families and folks who take care of us.”
The detachment did want to thank some people who did not ask for recognition. Christian said the Preservati family helps the troopers, and Tim and Gina Boggess brought the detachment food for Easter.
“They sent a bunch of food over to the boys for Easter Weekend,” he recalled.
Stacey Hicks of the Princeton Rescue Squad helps, too, along with the rescue squad itself.
“Either he does it personally or the rescue squad makes services available,” Christian said. “They make sure we get what we need.”
Receiving material help and encouraging gestures do a lot for everyone serving at the detachment.
“Without the community, we’re dead in the water,” Christian said. “We’ve got some of the best police officers in the state of West Virginia; but without the support of the community, you have nothing.”
