RICH CREEK, Va. — A semi-truck hauling a tanker wrecked on the side of the bluffs near Rich Creek, Va., and caught fire Sunday evening.
The fire obstructed westbound traffic between Princeton and Narrows, Va., along Route 460. The flames and smoke were visible from Rich Creek. Captain Eric Thwaites with the Giles County Sheriff's Office said it was not the first time a tanker had wrecked and burned at this location.
Traffic was backed up for miles as of Sunday night. County and local officers were redirecting traffic away from westbound 460. Officers from multiple departments were handling the situation, but there was not any information on the driver of the tanker.
— Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com and contact George Thwaites at sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.