BURKE’S GARDEN, Va. — Amongst beautiful scenery and a welcoming atmosphere, guests enjoyed the 32nd annual Burke’s Garden Fall Festival, on Saturday.
Of the importance of the festival, coordinator, Sara White, said, “It’s important to the community first of all because it helps us raise funds to take care of the community. It’s just good fellowship for people.”
Along with the camaraderie of the event, 85 vendors were also at the festival for guests to browse. These vendors included a multitude of hand made goods from artwork to furniture, to food.
Of the craft and art vendors, guests could browse hand made items such as quilts, jewelry, pottery, wood pieces, and home decor. Of the artisan vendors, one jewelry artist gave guests the opportunity to appreciate nature in a unique way.
Amanda Slaughter, the owner of BloomSpoons, of Rocky Gap, offered patrons a small piece of nature from its peak state. Slaughter’s jewelry features real flowers, plant life, and insects, perfectly preserved in resin.
“I have a love for nature, plants, and flowers. I love to preserve its beauty a little longer,” Slaughter said. Her artwork featured 100% cruelty-free pieces, with insects such as bees, which die of natural causes, being sourced from local beekeepers.
The flowers in Slaughter’s pieces, from daisies and more, are all pieces she grows herself. From the ground to wearable art, Slaughter seeks to offer patrons a new way to appreciate nature.
“When they get the preserved pieces they can study, wear, and look at the intricate details,” Slaughter said, “I had some pieces with ferns in them and on the back, you could see the fern spores. That’s something that some people might miss.”
Filling the air with a tantalizing aroma, King’s Corn, of Richlands, Va., offered guests the ultimate festival food, of roasted corn.
“We sold 600 ears of corn last week in Cedar Bluff,” Austin King, of King’s Corn, said. By 11 a.m. the company had sold over 150 in Burke’s Garden.
Fully prepared for a large number of visitors, with guests coming from neighboring states, the company brought a stock of 750 ears of corn.
“There’s a lot of craft vendors, like wooden crafts, pottery, we’ve got clothing, children’s clothing, artwork, the Amish are here set up we’ve got baked goods, ice cream,” White said, “We’ve just got a variety of everything.”
