PRINCETON -— A trial was stopped short Tuesday when a burglary suspect decided after a jury had been seated to plead guilty to multiple counts of burglary and grand larceny.
James Robert Lavake, 43, no address available, was scheduled for trial before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope. Lavake was indicted by the February 2018 Mercer County Grand Jury on charges including burglary, grand larceny, breaking and entering, and petit larceny, according to court records.
Officers with the Bluefield Police Department arrested Lavake in early April 2018 in Bluefield and charged with attempted burglary after an incident at a Cumberland Road home. He was charged with attempt to commit a felony: to wit, burglary.
Lavake was later arrested again after multiple burglaries were reported around the Bluefield area in December 2018.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Adam Wolfe said Lavake decided to enter a guilty plea just before the trial got underway.
“They had picked the jury and he did it just before opening statements,” Wolfe said.
Lavake pleaded guilty to five counts of burglary, three counts of grand larceny and two counts of petit larceny, Wolfe said.
Swope scheduled Lavake’s sentencing for early September and remanded him back to the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver. He is being held without bond. Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Lauren Lynch and David Pfeifer represented the state.
A variety of goods were stolen in burglaries around Mercer County. The property ranged from a popcorn tin containing $800 in coins; a Stihl backpack leaf blower worth $600; an Xbox worth about $500; rings and jewelry worth $2,000; a Playstation PS4 gaming system valued at about $400, according to the February 2018 indictment.
In West Virginia, burglary is a felony with a possible term of one to 15 years in prison, according to the West Virginia Code. Grand larceny carries a term to one to 10 years in prison.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
