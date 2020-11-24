PRINCETON — A strong desire to get outdoors and away from a pandemic, plus the prospect of good weather, are helping bring even more hunters to West Virginia for this year’s buck season.
West Virginia’s buck firearms season started Monday and will continue until Dec. 6, according to the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. This year, the season will last for 14 days.
How many deer that hunters will harvest this year often depends on the weather conditions, according to Paul Johansen, chief of the wildlife resources section of the WVDNR.
“The big unknown is the weather conditions,” Johansen said. “We’re expecting somewhat of an uptick in hunter participation this year. What we’ve seen nationwide is a real attraction or affinity for the outdoors. I think it’s mainly for mental health purposes.”
People want to get outdoors and enjoy natural settings, and Johansen suspected that this desire will translate into the hunting season as well.
“We’re projecting that we’re going to have a good deer season,” he said. “In part, due to good participation and a robust and healthy deer population.”
Overall good weather conditions found Monday in West Virginia and a good weather forecast today are helping to get the state’s annual buck firearms season off to a strong start this year. Hunters prefer calm weather with no rain or high winds. Getting the right weather early in the season is encouraging.
“The big driver is the first two to three days of the deer season,” Johansen said. “It’s a good thing for the season and deer hunting.”
The fact that West Virginia is in close proximity to major metropolitan areas helps to attract a lot of hunters from out of state, he added. This influx of visiting hunters along with local hunters is expected to result in a large number of them being successful. Last year, a little more than 36,000 deer were harvested.
“We’re predicting it will be coming in somewhat higher than last year,” Johansen stated.
Local businesses dealing in hunting supplies and equipment benefit from the season.
“I’ve definitely been working on a lot of hunting rifles in the past few weeks,” said Kurt Snyder, owner of Nicegunz Tactical in Princeton. “It’s basically just everybody getting hunting rifles ready.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.