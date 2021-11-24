PRINCETON — Buck firearms season is now underway in West Virginia, so the state is offering hunters a chance to win prizes and show off their harvests by entering its first Big Buck Photo Contest.
West Virginia’s buck firearms season will give hunters opportunities to harvest a buck until Sunday, Dec. 5. The new Big Buck Photo Contest is now taking entries and runs until Dec. 27.
“Hunting is a treasured pastime of West Virginians young and old, and I invite all those who enjoy the tradition to participate in this photo contest,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “Head into the woods prepared for a safe and successful hunt and then take it one step further by submitting a photo of you with your buck for a chance to win some amazing prizes. This is one more reason to take advantage of the world-class hunting opportunities we have in West Virginia. Not only do you have the chance to make memories with your loved ones and bring home a big buck, but you also have a chance to win big.”
The contest is open both to West Virginia residents and nonresidents and includes two divisions: a Youth Division for hunters 17 and younger, and an Adult Division for hunters 18 and older, state officials said. Five participants from each division will win prizes.
Five Youth Division winners can select one of the following: a free lifetime West Virginia hunting license (the recipient must be a state resident); a $250 Bass Pro Shops gift card; or a $250 Cabela’s gift card.
Five Adult Division winners can select one of the following: a free lifetime West Virginia hunting license (must be a state resident); a $500 Bass Pro Shops gift card; a $500 Cabela’s gift card; a two-night stay in a Cabwaylingo State Forest cabin; or a two-night stay in a Seneca State Forest cabin.
To enter the contest, hunters should take photos of themselves with the bucks they harvested during a 2021 hunting season, write a short account of the hunt and upload the photo to the Big Buck Photo Contest entry form online at wvdnr.gov/photocontest. Hunters entering the contest must have a valid 2021 West Virginia Hunting License and will need to enter the 13-digit DNR-issued game check number for their bucks, state officials said.
Official rules for the contest can be found on the website.
“This is a really exciting opportunity and we hope hunters of all ages join the contest,” said WVDNR Director Steven McDaniel. “Gov. Justice and I really want to see more and more young people take up hunting and fishing in West Virginia. They are the next generation of hunters and anglers and it’s important that outdoor traditions continue for years to come. The Big Buck Photo Contest is just one more way to share your love for hunting and the beautiful natural resources our state has to offer.”
After the entry period closes on Dec. 27, a random drawing from all eligible entries will select 20 finalist entries from the Youth Division and 20 finalist entries from the Adult Division, state officials said. These finalist entries will be presented to a judging committee made up of the governor and WVDNR Director McDaniel – or their designated representatives – who will evaluate each entry based on photo composition, size of antlers, number of antler points and quality of narrative describing the hunt and determine the winning entries. Winners will be announced in January 2022.
Hunters participating in buck firearms season are required to use their permanent DNR identification number to check in their game by phone at 1-844-WVCHECK (1-844-982-4325), by computer at wvhunt.com, or at a hunting and fishing license agent, state officials said.
More information about the season can be found online at WVdnr.gov. Hunters are encouraged to review the 2021-2022 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary before going afield.
Local retailers said that sales relating to hunting season have been good.
“Oh yea, between hunting season and Christmas, it’s one of our busiest times of the year, said Josh Hubinak, a sales representative with Survival Supply in Princeton. “They’re buying mainly ammo, like hunting rounds, and some parents are buying their children’s guns. Just getting them started into it.”
