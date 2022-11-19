West Virginia hunters are geared up and ready to hit the woods Monday for the first day of buck firearms season.
“West Virginia’s buck firearms season is an incredible time of year and one of the most exciting ways you can enjoy a hunting adventure and experience all of the outdoor goodness our beautiful state has to offer,” Gov. Jim Justice said earlier this week. “Whether you’re a lifelong hunter like me or just getting started, I want to encourage you to get into the woods in the next two weeks and join the thousands of hunters who have helped make this special season one of West Virginia’s most beloved and time-honored traditions.”
The two-week season runs through Nov. 21 through Dec. 4.
Justice said the Big Buck Photo Contest returns this year, giving hunters a chance to share photos and a chance to win prizes.
The contest is open to West Virginia residents and nonresidents and includes two divisions: a youth division for hunters 17 and younger, and an adult division for hunters 18 and older.
Five participants from each division will be drawn.
In the youth division, they will win a lifetime West Virginia hunting and fishing license.
In the adult division, the five winners can select a lifetime state hunting license or a two-night stay in a Cabwaylingo State Forest cabin or a two-night stay in a Seneca State Forest Cabin.
To enter the contest, hunters must submit a photo with a buck they harvest during a 2022 hunting season along with a short account of their hunt. Submissions may be uploaded using the Big Buck Photo Contest entry form at WVdnr.gov/photocontest. Those entering must have a valid 2022 West Virginia Hunting License and will need to enter the 13-digit DNR-issued game check number for their bucks.
The second segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season also opens Nov. 21 and runs through Dec. 4 on private land and select public lands. Archery and crossbow hunting for antlered and antlerless deer is also legal during the buck firearms season and subject to all archery and crossbow deer hunting regulations. Class N/NN stamps to hunt antlerless deer may be purchased at any time at WVhunt.com.
“Not only do West Virginia’s deer seasons provide quality outdoor recreation, they are incredible for our state’s economy and a major boost to our tourism industry,” West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion said. “Our deer seasons attract thousands of out-of-state hunters and bring in millions of dollars in license and stamp sales and overnight bookings at our state park and forest facilities. I want to thank Gov. Justice for promoting our hunting seasons and outdoor recreation and making them such a big part of his administration.”
Resident hunters and non-resident hunters who want a chance to harvest an additional buck must purchase a Class RG or Class RRG stamp, respectively, at WVhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Small game hunting is prohibited during the first three days of buck firearms season in all counties with a buck firearms season.
For more information about West Virginia’s hunting seasons, visit WVdnr.gov
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
