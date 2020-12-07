GRUNDY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths in Buchanan County over the weekend, rocketing the county’s death toll from six to 23 on the official website.
Additional information on the 17 new deaths was unavailable on Sunday. The VDH updates long-term care information once per week, and no deaths were reported from any nursing homes on their website over the weekend. In addition to the deaths, Buchanan’s hospitalization count rose from 23 to 34, with 518 total virus cases.
The VDH also reported another death in Tazewell County, bringing Tazewell up to 8 deaths and 53 hospitalizations from the coronavirus. As of Sunday, the official total case count stood at 1,198 cases.
Total case counts continued to rise around the Southwest Virginia region as well. Giles County stood at 341 total COVID-19 cases, Bland at 244, and Wythe at 820.
The Commonwealth has seen more than a quarter of a million cases within its borders, with a virus tally of 255,053, which includes both confirmed and probable cases. Since the pandemic began, 4,200 people have died from the virus according to the VDH.
In West Virignia, nine more deaths were reported by the Department of Health and Human Resources on Sunday, as the Mountain State continued to see record pandemic numbers.
The nine deaths were from northern Wood and Mineral counties, but included an 80-year-old male from Fayette. The deaths ranged from 64 to 95-years-old, and were reported along with almost 1,500 new cases of the coronavirus. “It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary said Sunday. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”
Statewide, the DHHR reported there had been 54,997 total COVID-19 cases and 838 deaths. According to the DHHR, Mercer County stood at 41 deaths.
— Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
