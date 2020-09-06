GRUNDY, VA. — Jim McCloskey, founder of Centurion Ministries, will be the next guest in the Buchanan County Public Library’s “Little Library That Could” Series Sept. 14, at 6 p.m.
Mr. McCloskey has recently released his memoir, “When Truth is All You Have”, which details his journey from prison chaplain to the founder of America’s first organization committed to freeing the wrongfully imprisoned. Together with a team of forensic experts, lawyers, and volunteers, Centurion has freed 63 (and counting) prisoners who had been sentenced to life in prison or to death for the crimes of others.
Citizens of Buchanan County are likely to remember Mr. McCloskey for his advocacy on behalf of Roger Keith Coleman. Coleman, a native of Grundy, was convicted and executed for the rape and murder of Wanda Faye McCoy. Coleman maintained his innocence and enlisted McCloskey to help prove it. McCloskey reveals in his new book why he came to believe Coleman and shares the memory of being with him on the night his execution.
In the years following, McCloskey continued to press for DNA testing in hopes of proving Coleman was unjustly condemned. Even after the DNA sample turned out to be a match in 2006, McCloskey continues to struggle with the case. “The question of his guilt or innocence will stay with me until the day I die,” says McCloskey.
Copies of “When Truth is All You Have” are available to be checked out from the library or ordered online at prh.com.
To watch the interview with Mr. McCloskey, visit the Buchanan County Public Library’s Facebook page Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. Viewers are encouraged to submit questions in advance and may do so by sending them by message to the library’s Facebook page.
For more information, you may call the library at 276-935-5721.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.