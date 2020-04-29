GRUNDY, Va. — Three of the four positive coronavirus COVID-19 tests reported since the weekend in Buchanan County are at Mountain Mission School in Grundy.
Of the total 16 positives in the county, 15 are at the school.
Mountain Mission School is residence to nearly 200 children from ages 2 to 20 from throughout the United States and several foreign countries. The home provides housing, education, religious services, sports and college prep courses through private donors.
Chris Mitchell, school president, said the three new ones were part of routine follow-up testing from the first 12 cases.
“They were simply tested because of contact with previous positives,” he said. “They tested positive but were totally asymptomatic.”
The lack of any symptoms at all concerns Mitchell.
“I can’t help but believe that it (asymptomatic cases) is more prevalent than what anybody knows,” he said.
The first positive test was confirmed on April 6 when a staff member tested positive, and 11 more positive cases followed, which put the school in the category of an outbreak.
Cases were isolated and contacts were quarantined as well as the other routine precautions followed that were already in place.
Mitchell said the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has been on site.
“They have been so helpful to us and have really been holding our hand this entire time,” he said. “We really thank them for their assistance. They have been wonderful.”
Mitchell said the school has “many donors and supporters helping us with food and operating expenses during this trying time and we have kept all parents and guardians updated so they can elect to remove their children and wards if possible.”
“Many of our residents have no other place to live so we will care for them with every resource available,” he said.
The school, which started as an orphanage in 1921, receives no public funds and over 90 percent of its graduates go onto college.
Anyone interested in helping the residents of the home can email: info@mmskids.org or visit the website at mmskids.org.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.