A Buchanan County woman has died from injuries sustained in a Saturday car crash.
Virginia State Police (VSP) said Kaitlin J. Owens, 25, of Big Rock, Va., was transported to Buchanan General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at 5:58 a.m. Saturday on Rt. 460 less than a mile from Rt. 656.
According to the VSP, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Rt. 460 when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.
The driver of the Silverado, Jordan A. Hagerman, 26, of Honaker Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Owens was driving the Equinox.
No further details are yet available and the crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.