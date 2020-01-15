HURLEY, Va. — Moving a Buchanan County high school, building a wall around another learning center and the voluntary floodproofing and acquisition of eligible structures are part of a nearly $236 million allocation to Buchanan County, Va. by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday the allocation of $235.6 million to Buchanan County and $51.3 million to Dickenson County for flood risk protection.
“This announcement of funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will lead to the completion of long-term floodproofing projects in Buchanan and Dickenson Counties,” U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va. said after the announcement. “With their completion, communities in these jurisdictions will be better protected from the ravages of extreme weather.”
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, both D-Va. also announced the total of $286.9 million in federal funds from the USACE to complete long-standing projects in Buchanan and Dickenson counties.
The funding is made available through the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act, a bipartisan bill supported by Warner and Kaine that was signed into law on June 6, 2019 to help communities construct flood and storm damage reduction projects, according to a statement the senators issued Tuesday.
“We’re pleased to announce these federal funds to support the completion of critical flooding mitigation projects in Dickenson and Buchanan counties,” Warner and Kaine said in a joint statement. “Once completed, these projects will better protect schools, local businesses, and homes from potential flood damage.”
Buchanan County has seen major flood risk reduction projects in the past. One involved moving the entire town of Grundy, Va. out of a flood plain. The original joint agreement between the town, the county, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers involved the relocation of 75 families, non-profit organizations and businesses to a new redevelopment site across the Levisa River, according to past stories in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
The new plan drafted by the Huntington District of the USACE involves protecting areas that were impacted by an April 1977 Buchanan County flood which caused $198 million in damages, according to a project description provided by Griffith’s office. The study area includes all the areas impacted during the 1977 flood on the Levisa Fork and upstream tributaries in Buchanan County, excluding the town of Grundy. About 730 structures are included in the area.
Under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan, the project’s primary components include a voluntary floodproofing and floodplain evacuation program. The Buchanan County Career, Technology & Higher Learning Center (BCCTHLC) qualifies for a ring wall to protect it from flooding, and Hurley High School qualifies for relocation.
Activities relating to the plan during fiscal year 2020 include completing the flood proofing agreement for the learning center and the relocation agreement for the high school, according to the USACE plan.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
