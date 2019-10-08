GRUNDY, Va. — Buchanan County is getting a $3 million boost to help expand broadband services.
Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) announced Monday that the grant is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development.
“Broadband is a vital tool for economic development and expanding opportunity,” he said. “This funding for iGo Technology will provide a tremendous boost, connecting hundreds of homes and businesses to reliable Internet access and aiding our region’s economy.”
A Grundy firm, iGo Technology, Inc., will receive the $3 million to extend a previous Community Connect grant, enhancing broadband opportunities to an additional 820 homes and businesses.
Griffith wrote a letter of support on behalf of the grant application.
U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-Va.) also released a joint statement about the grant.
“In the 21st century, high-speed internet access is essential,” said the Senators. “We are pleased to announce this federal investment that will increase opportunities for employment, education and services in Southwest Virginia.”
