GRUNDY, Va. — A Buchanan County water project that will provide service to 131 low and moderate-income customers is among the recipients of state grant funding across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday the awarding of more than $11.5 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for 10 projects across the Commonwealth.
The Hurley Regional Water Project’s final phase in Buchanan County will benefit from a $1 million CDBG.
This project will complete the final two phases of the project providing public water service to 131 low- to moderate-income persons who do not have potable water, creating an LMI benefit of 83 percent, state officials said. This project will connect 1,450 households to public water once complete.
“Community Development Block Grants continue to be an invaluable resource for Virginia communities, offering targeted support to community-identified needs and fostering support for our most vulnerable Virginians,” Youngkin said. “With these grants, we can make important investments in infrastructure, housing rehabilitation and economic development that will build stronger communities for all across the Commonwealth.”
The federally funded CDBG program has been administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development since 1982 and annually receives approximately $19 million to distribute to small cities, counties, and towns. Most CDBG grants are awarded through a competitive process with a goal of benefiting low- and moderate-income households.
“While each of the 10 awarded projects support vastly different community goals, they all foster strong local partnerships and will help build a stronger Virginia economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The CDBG program offers the flexibility needed to accommodate the unique needs of the community, while working towards a stronger, more cohesive Commonwealth.”
