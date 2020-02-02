GRUNDY, Va. — In an effort to prevent tragic events, deputies of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office will begin attending various church services throughout the county.
“The main thing is to provide church members with peace of mind and for them to feel more secure in that area,” Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan said.
While deputies aren’t required to attend these services in full uniform with their cruisers, McClanahan stated that if off duty or on-duty officers wish to do so, they may.
“They’re welcome to attend church services in their uniforms if they please,” McClanahan said.
On-duty deputies will be patrolling the parking lots and surrounding areas of county churches at random according to McClanahan. Churchgoers may see fully suited deputies attending services, patrolling parking lots or performing walkthroughs in churches during services.
A deputy may also stage near the area of the church or in the parking lot as well.
“Feedback has all been positive about it no churches in the area have said no or told us not to come,” McClanahan said.
The sheriff stated that these patrols will only occur if the deputies are not responding to emergency calls and have the time available to do so. This being said, he stated that deputies will not always be available to routinely patrol church areas.
For churches interested the Sheriff’s Office is also looking to begin safety assessments of church facilities. These assessments will include law enforcement officials visiting and assessing churches for their ability to keep churchgoers safe.
“We’ll be looking at building to better secure them during services such as doors locking,” McClanahan said.
As for where the idea for ensuring church safety began, the sheriff states in a release from his office that the suggestion began in conversations with community members. After a gunman entered a Texas church in late December of 2019 residents of Buchanan County approached the sheriff with their safety concerns.
For more information on the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office church patrols contact them by phone at 276-935-2313.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.