GRUNDY, Va. — The Buchanan County (Va.) School Board has received a legal caution related to opening meetings with a Christian prayer.
Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF), a Wisconsin-based organization, sent a letter to the board after learning members “routinely” begin meetings with a prayer that, it says, is unconstitutional.
Christopher Line, an attorney with FFRF, said in the letter starting public school board meetings with a Christian prayer excludes nonreligious or non-Christian students, teachers and parents.
“Nonreligious Americans are the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. population by religious identification with one in four Americans identifying having no religion,” Line said.
Line and the FFRF reminded board members of the unconstitutionality of leading meetings with prayers that are based in a certain faith.
“Students and parents have the right— and often have reason— to participate in school board meetings,” he said in the letter. “It is coercive, embarrassing and intimidating for nonreligious citizens to be required to make a public showing of their nonbelief (by not participating) or else to display deference toward a religious sentiment in which they do not believe, but which their school board members clearly do.”
Scheduling or conducting prayer as part of a school board meeting violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, Line said of the amendment that prohibits a government entity to promote or endorse one religion over another.
Line said in the letter this is an excerpt from one of the board’s prayers:
“Dear Heavenly Father, Lord, we just thank You again for this evening, God, and our time together. For we thank You, Lord, for the positions you have given to us and pointed us to, Lord, and we ask, God, that You give us wisdom and knowledge.”
“Board members are free to pray privately or to worship on their own time and dime,” said FFRF Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor. “The school board, however, cannot lend its power and prestige to religion.”
Members of the school board could not be reached for comment.
Tazewell County schools were recently cautioned by the FFRF about a coach leading students in prayer before a soccer game. The non-profit organization also sent a letter to Bland County Sheriff Jason Ramsey regarding “bible verses, prayer requests and other religious messages” Ramsey posts on the official Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
In 2017, FFRF sued the Mercer County Board of Education on its 75-year-old Bible in the Schools program.
The school system eventually dropped the program after litigation continued, opting for offering a legally vetted secular course on the Bible instead.
