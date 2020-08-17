RICHMOND,Va. — A Buchanan County water project is among the ones which will be sharing more than $1.8 million in Community Development Block Grant funding
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-VA) issued a statement after three water and sewer system projects in the Virginia coalfields received a total of $1,801,500 in Community Development Block Grant funding.
“Inadequate water infrastructure is a serious matter for many rural residents. The $1,801,500 in Community Development Block Grant funding for projects in Virginia’s coalfields will help alleviate this problem by upgrading and expanding water and sewer service in certain communities,” Griffith said Wednesday.
The grants included $570,000 to Buchanan County for the Hunt’s Fork Waterline Extension Project, serving 92 households in Hurley.
Other grants included $346,500 to Lee County for the Blackwater Phase II Water Project which has a letter of Intent, serving 21 households; and $885,000 to Wise County for the Glamorgan Sewer Project, serving 45 households in Glamorgan.
