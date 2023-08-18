An up to $300,000 loan to the Wise County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) to finance site development and a resolution recognizing Jay Rife, of Buchanan County, upon the occasion of his upcoming retirement, were among the items approved Thursday during a meeting of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) in Lebanon, Va.
The loan to the Wise County IDA will be used to assist with the Phase 2 development of the IDA’s Elam Farm property which is adjacent to the Lonesome Pine Regional Business and Technology Park. In 2013, VCEDA previously assisted with an up to $834,250 loan to the IDA to help acquire the Elam property for future economic development. The VCEDA board’s action on Thursday also saw the maturity date on the up to $834,250 loan extended for10 years to July 23, 2033.
The resolution adopted by the board honoring Jay Rife recognized his dedication to economic development in Buchanan County and the coalfield region; his service as a member and past chairman of the VCEDA Board; and his current service as the first and only chairman to date of the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority board.
In addition to his service to VCEDA, Rife, a U.S. Army veteran and Buchanan County businessman for many years, has devoted his life to public service in Buchanan County, including as chairman of the Buchanan County IDA for decades.
He has also served in many other civic positions including as Buchanan County Commissioner of Revenue, Buchanan County Circuit Court Clerk, Breaks Regional Airport Authority board member and Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce board member and past president. He was inducted into the Buchanan County Hall of Fame in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.