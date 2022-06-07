HURLEY, Va. — A Buchanan County man is facing charges including felony arson after an incident Saturday at a Mill Creek area home.
Ernest Clayton Young, 77, of Hurley, Va. was arrested Saturday after deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the Mill Creek section of Hurley, according to a statement issued Monday by Sheriff John McClanahan.
A call was received at approximately 8:15 p.m. by the Buchanan County 911 Dispatch about a male subject shooting a firearm at a residence.
Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded along with Investigators.
A male subject was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured during the incident.
An investigation was conducted and it was learned that the incident was a domestic situation, according to McClanahan.
The male was found to be intoxicated and searching for a family member.
The accused allegedly fired at a family member’s residence and vehicle. No one was inside of the residence or vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Young is facing charges including: Felony attempted breaking and entering, one count; felony arson: occupied dwelling, one count; felony firearm: use in commission of felony; first offense, one count; felony monument: Intentional Damage less than $1,000, two counts; misdemeanor monument: intentional damage greater than $1,000, one count; misdemeanor firearm: reckless handling, one count; and intoxicated in public.
Young was being held Monday at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority’s Haysi Facility. A hearing is scheduled Monday at the Buchanan County General District Court.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
