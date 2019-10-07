GRUNDY, Va. — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has awarded $3 million for broadband in Buchanan County, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., said Monday.
Griffith said that iGo Technology, Inc, of Grundy will receive $3 million to extend a previous Community Connect grant, enhancing broadband opportunities to an additional 820 homes and businesses.
Griffith wrote a letter of support on behalf of the grant application.
“Broadband is a vital tool for economic development and expanding opportunity," Griffith said in a prepared statement. "This funding for iGo Technology will provide a tremendous boost, connecting hundreds of homes and businesses to reliable Internet access and aiding our region’s economy.”
