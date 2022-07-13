Flooding in Buchanan County has closed roads, caused substantial damage and an emergency shelter has been set up.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said flooding is in the Dismal River Road area that encompasses Dismal River, Patterson, Hale Creek, Pilgrims Knob, Whitewood and Jewell Valley Area.
Roads in these areas are closed to everyone except rescue personnel and initial assessments reveal “substantial damage” to those areas.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking that if anyone is missing as part of the flooding, family or friends can go to the Reunification Center at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School at 9017 Riverside Drive, Oakwood. This school is also serving as an emergency shelter.
Buchanan County Emergency Management is currently working on setting up a hotline to call for reporting missing persons in connection with this flooding event.
This number will be published on the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page as soon as it becomes available.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is also on scene along with swift water rescue crews.
Multiple fire departments and EMS agencies from the county and throughout the region are assisting, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff John McClanahan asks that everyone avoid these areas so that emergency crews can respond and assist those in need. Only call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office if there is an emergency.
A press conference is set for 1 p.m. at the command center located at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office located in Vansant.
