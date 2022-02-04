GRUNDY, Va. – An investigation was conducted after a crash involving two deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office occurred in the county's Oakwood section.
Two deputies with the sheriff's office were involved about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in an accident, according to Chief Deputy Eric S. Breeding.
The accident occurred on Route 460, Riverside Drive about a quarter mile East of Route 624, Garden Creek Road. Neither deputy was injured in the accident, Breeding said. The Virginia State Police responded to investigate the crash scene, and no summons were issued.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office also conducted a review of the accident. It was learned that the two deputies were traveling west on Route 460 when the lead deputy observed an oncoming vehicle committing a traffic violation, Breeding said. When the lead deputy vehicle attempted to turn around, the second deputy vehicle collided with the first deputy vehicle.
Sheriff John McClanahan issued a statement concerning the accident.
“We have conducted an investigation into this accident. After a review and consulting with the Virginia State Police, it has been determined that the officers were not ‘racing,'" McClanahan said. "This conclusion was determined by myself and the Virginia State Police. This office is committed to the safety and security of both the deputies of this office and the citizen of our community who share the road with each other. This is simply an unfortunate auto accident. I have instructed the administrators of this office to set forth additional training, consultation and preventive measures to avoid these types of incidents in the future.”
