BLUEFIELD, Va. — In celebration of a century of Christian higher education and the continued support from the Greater Bluefield Community, Bluefield University will host the BU Community Day on Saturday, April 30.
The day will feature the Annual Jason Elswick 5K Challenge, Appalachian Music Festival, Community Mud Pig Day, BU baseball, Bluefield Youth Theatre’s production of Frozen, Jr., and fireworks, university officials said Monday. The community is welcome to all events and admission is free for the Appalachian Music Festival, Community Mud Pig Day, and BU baseball game.
The celebration will kick off with the Annual Jason Elswick 5K Challenge. Jason Elswick, a junior majoring in math education, passed away in October 2005 following a tragic car accident, university officials said. To help students like Jason fulfill their dream of becoming a teacher, his parents, David and Pam Elswick of Tazewell, along with family and friends, established the Jason Elswick Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The 5K Run/Walk is designed to support the scholarship fund and maintain Jason’s legacy on the BU campus, while providing vital financial aid for teacher education students. Registration for the event will begin at 7 a.m. The race will begin at 8 a.m. at the Dome Gymnasium. Participants can register online at bluefield.edu/jason-elswick-memorial-scholarship-5k-run-walk/.
A variety of Appalachian musicians will perform in the Harman Chapel Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Starting at noon on the Dome Lawn, community members young and old can experience Mud Pig Day, featuring a giant water slide, mud pit, inflatables, and more. The Mud Pig Day custom began on campus in the spring of 1979, when just before the start of final exams, students took a day away from classes and studying to commemorate the end of another semester of achievement.
The BU baseball team will be playing at 1 p.m. at Bowen Field as BU athletics celebrates the academic year with Senior Day against Kentucky Christian University. Admission is free.
The Bluefield Youth Theatre will perform Disney’s Frozen, Jr. in Harman Chapel Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. The play features a cast of 32 children and youth from the two Virginia’s, ranging in age from 6 to 18. For more information about the production, visit bluefield.edu/news. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior adults in advance and $12/$7 at the door. Admission is free to BU students, faculty, and staff. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/Bluefield_FrozenJr.
The day-long celebration will conclude with a display of fireworks starting at 9 p.m., university officials said.
“Bluefield University would not be where it is today without the support of the Greater Bluefield Community over the past 100 years,” President David Olive said. “We are excited to continue this centennial celebration in fellowship with the local community on this special day.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
