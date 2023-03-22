BLUEFIELD — Students at Bluefield State University now have an opportunity to transition directly to medical school if they choose.
The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) and BSU have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will prepare a pathway for students who want to pursue a career in osteopathic medicine.
BSU President Robin Capehart and WVSOM President James W. Nemitz signed the MOU in a ceremony at BSU Tuesday morning.
“This is a really exciting day for working together with the Osteopathic School to provide more opportunities for our students,” Capehart said.
Through the agreement, qualifying BSU students can enter WVSOM’s Pre-Osteopathic Medicine Program (POMP), develop the skills and credentials required for admission into WVSOM and enhance their experience while in the program.
“It (the MOU) creates a clearly defined roadmap for our students who are interested in pursuing a career in osteopathic medicine,” Capehart said. “We anticipate a substantial increase in the number of BSU students who will enter the program, graduate and help fill the pressing statewide and nationwide need for more physicians.”
Capehart said collaborations with WVSOM are not new.
“We have been involved in a number of collaborations during the last several years,” he said, including using healthcare simulation labs and visiting cadaver labs each year. “This is an ongoing collaboration.”
Capehart said that, under Nemitz’s leadership, WVSOM, which has always been a great school, “has blossomed into one of the best schools in the country.”
“We are thrilled to be here,” Nemitz said. “We see this as an important day not only for our institution but for yours as well. We want West Virginia students, and you want to take your great students and have them advance.”
Nemitz said WVSOM is the “leading producer of physicians for the state” in primary care and the number one school in the country for rural placement.
This program is also a win for students, he added, giving them a great opportunity.
“It is about education and what it takes to get into medical school and helping them prepare for that so they can be accepted,” he said. “It is about access. You get to know the people for that next step. They help guide you and they bring specialized attention as mentors.”
Nemitz said the program also allows access to more real-world experiences, like shadowing a physician.
He praised Capehart and WVSOM board member Tom Cole, who was in attendance Tuesday, for their work in Bluefield for the school, students and the community.
Capehart said the program gives BSU the “ability to streamline admission from our school to their’s. It is also a good recruiting tool.”
“We have been working on this for awhile,” he said. “They reached out to us and we appreciate them thinking about us.”
Also at the ceremony were some BSU pre-med students – Emily Shupe, Ryan Anderson and Chandler Russell.
Shupe, a microbiology major and a junior, said she is looking forward to the program.
“I am very excited because I know our opportunities are endless,” she said. “This will be very helpful for us on getting into medical school.”
Shupe, a Graham High School graduate, said it may seem overwhelming for some and they may be intimidated by the WVSOM professionals they will work with.
“But being able to talk to people from this school has really helped me feel more prepared,” she said. “I know I am not alone. I have people to talk to and ask questions.”
Shupe said she is interested in pediatric medicine but may change her mind when performing rotations in other specialities.
Regardless of which specialty she chooses, she said she wants to stay in this area.
Rev. Garry Moore, BSU Chancellor, was also on hand at the event.
“This is a fine day for Bluefield State and it will provide a great opportunity for students,” he said. “Not only that, it gives them the opportunity to live and stay in this area.”
“The POMP program will provide opportunities that will lift BSU students to the next level,” said R. James Walters, BSU associate professor of biology. “We have been working closely with WVSOM for several years to adjust BSU’s curriculum to what they need to see from incoming students. BSU’s new Applied Sciences Programmatic Pathways incorporate everything we have learned form our extensive interactions. Our students are more prepared than ever to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”
WVSOM director of admissions Ronnie Collins and Dr. Brian Griffith, associate professor of biomedical sciences, were also in attendance.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
